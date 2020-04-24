Captain Tom Moore tops UK singles chart in time for his 100th birthday

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Captain Tom Moore has become the oldest artist to reach number one on the UK singles chart as his rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone landed in the top spot in time for his 100th birthday.

The war veteran has already raised more than £28 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden and his song, with Michael Ball and The NHS Voices Of Care Choir, is part of his continued fundraising during the coronavirus crisis.

