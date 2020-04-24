Dr. Birx reacts to Donald Trump's suggestions on how to fight COVID-19 Video Credit: BRUT - Duration: 03:15s - Published now Dr. Birx reacts to Donald Trump's suggestions on how to fight COVID-19 We feel you, Dr. Birx. (Disclaimer: please, do not use disinfectant for other purposes than cleaning surfaces.) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this