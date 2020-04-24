Dr. Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Cures’ Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:11s - Published now Dr. Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Cures’ President Donald Trump suggested bleach injections could be a cure for coronavirus. It’s the latest in a long line of bogus treatments that he’s considered. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Texas-19 Democrats RT @ezraklein: This is the right context for Trump's comments: "The president is excessively focused on miracle cures and wishful thinking… 2 seconds ago Guardian Science Martin Rowson on Donald Trump's coronavirus cures – cartoon https://t.co/hOUgjoiVbW 13 seconds ago Donna RT @drvox: A cognitively declining senior citizen falling for a series of conspiracy theories & crackpot cures ... only, also the most powe… 1 minute ago