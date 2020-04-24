Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virtual bingo and Notre Dame tolls again: the week's most uplifting clips

Virtual bingo and Notre Dame tolls again: the week's most uplifting clips

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Virtual bingo and Notre Dame tolls again: the week's most uplifting clips

Virtual bingo and Notre Dame tolls again: the week's most uplifting clips

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, communities are coming together to support each other through difficult times.

Capt Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran, has raised more than £23m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

Notre Dame Cathedral's bell tolled again in tribute to health workers, and Matthew McConaughey hosted virtual bingo for older self-isolators.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virtual bingo and Notre Dame tolls again: the week's most uplifting clips – video [Video]

Virtual bingo and Notre Dame tolls again: the week's most uplifting clips – video

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, communities are coming together to support each other through difficult times. Capt Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran, has raised more than £23m for..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 02:00Published