Virtual bingo and Notre Dame tolls again: the week's most uplifting clips
Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 02:00s - Published
As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, communities are coming together to support each other through difficult times.
Capt Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran, has raised more than £23m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.
Notre Dame Cathedral's bell tolled again in tribute to health workers, and Matthew McConaughey hosted virtual bingo for older self-isolators.