Top 10 Deadliest Video Game Outbreaks
|
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:02s - Published
Top 10 Deadliest Video Game Outbreaks
Real life viruses can be terrifying, but at least we don’t have to fight off zombies or mutants!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most destructive outbreaks of viruses, parasites, and bacteria seen in video games.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Top 10 Deadliest Video Game Outbreaks
Real life viruses can be terrifying, but at least we don’t have to fight off zombies or mutants!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most destructive outbreaks of viruses, parasites, and bacteria seen in video games.
Our countdown includes The Flood, The Green Poison, The T-Virus, Cordyceps Brain Infection, and more!