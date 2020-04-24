Purdue felt like home for 2021 commit Caleb Furst

Quit playing basketball in second grade ..

Now the 11th-grader at fort wayne blackhawk christian is headed to purdue ..

Furst committed to the boilermakers back on march 2nd.

He selected the boilers over offers from michigan state, virginia, ohio state, indiana, louisville and notre dame among others.

He also received interest from duke and north carolina.

Since the coronavirus pandemic canceled his team's season ..

Furst has resorted to getting shots up outside at his house..

But the 6-foot-8 forward is staying busy with school work ..

He's interested in studying kinesiology ..

And when time allows ..

Furst plays the video game call of duty.

When it comes to furst's game on the basketball court ..

Caleb furst: my dad calls it 'emotionally hijacked.'

Like i never get too excited on the court, too low.

But i just stay steady and try to do my business whether guarding a guy at the moment, getting rebounds, scoring, whatever.

Whatever i need to