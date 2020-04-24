Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine Set to Star in Olivia Wilde's Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:46s - Published 11 hours ago Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine Set to Star in Olivia Wilde's Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' | THR News Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine Set to Star in Olivia Wilde's Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' | THR News 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bee 🐝 RT @FadedYoda: FLORENCE PUGH AND SHIA LABEOUF DIRECTED BY OLIVIA WILDE AND IN A PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER. I EVEN LOVE JUST THE WAY IT SOUNDS.… 1 minute ago sanjanaa🌻 RT @oliviawilde: This cast is B A N A N A S. I’m the happiest director in the world. To say that I’m honored/excited/elated/shitting myself… 6 minutes ago sanjanaa🌻 RT @Fandango: Olivia Wilde has her Booksmart follow-up and it's a stacked cast! Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine have come aboar… 7 minutes ago suzette RT @bestofpugh: Florence Pugh has been cast as the lead of Olivia Wilde’s next film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. This psychological thriller is s… 7 minutes ago Cinematic Wallflower RT @DiscussingFilm: Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine have been cast in Olivia Wilde’s ‘DONT WORRY DARLING’. (Source: https://t.co… 8 minutes ago Marco Issa RT @Borys_Kit: Breaking: @Florence_Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine to star in @oliviawilde's psychological thriller, DON'T WORRY DARLING h… 15 minutes ago Maqui RT @FilmUpdates: Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine are set to star in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller… 19 minutes ago dul_dieter RT @clubcritica: #Cine ➥ Florence Pugh Joins Shia LaBeouf And Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' https://t.co/733VpsAXtP #M… 26 minutes ago