Jeff Bridges, Smokey Robinson To Headline Online Concert To Benefit Coronavirus Relief Fund Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:22s - Published 1 week ago Jeff Bridges, Smokey Robinson To Headline Online Concert To Benefit Coronavirus Relief Fund Jeff Bridges and Smokey Robinson are just two of the many artists and celebrities joining forces Saturday to raise money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

