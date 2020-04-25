Local Mayors react to 'safer-at-home' order

The new order goes into effect monday morning and will remain in effect until monday, may 11th at 8 a.m.

That's two more weeks.

But reeves said it's worth the wait.

.

Go on ."

" we cannot let our guard down, we cannot pretend this is over, it is not.... the fight must go on...."

The new order continues the ban on most non-essential businesses... but will allow some to reopen.

It also keeps all social distancing guidelines in effect.

In north mississippi..... we spoke to two local mayors who agree to abide by the governor's plan... wtva's kayla thompson has more on what they had to say about the new policy.

Std ."

Starkville mayor lynn spruill and tupelo mayor jason shelton say they are going along with the governor's safer at home order...but they may change some things to fit their cities specifically... start pkg "this safer at home order is not a return to normal."

In a press conference governor tate reeves announced a new executive order...and some businesses that were closed can reopen... "places of amusement (list), places that can't sustain person to person contact (list) will remain closed."

One thing not staying closed are retail stores...but under certain restrictions... "newly opened retail stores have to reduce capacity by at least 50 percent to reduce crowds...sending sick employees' home, wearing masks, screening for symptoms and social distancing as much as possible."

Mayor jason shelton says the city of tupelo will follow the governor's order...but the retail provision will be tough to manage... "it's going to take a little bit of the honor system and putting our faith in our retailers to do the right things."

And in starkville - mayor lynn spruill says she may call a special board meeting to discuss extending their city curfew... "right now, it is only going until 5 a.m.

On monday morning it was extended in the order but it was extended differently so using different language and creating a different order causes us to revist that option if the board wants to."

Mayor spruill also says they may look into making using different language and creating a different order causes us to revist that option if the board wants to."

Mayor spruill also says they may look into making requirements for employees at businesses with lots of people coming through... "i'm hopeful that we will impose on our businesses that their employees wear masks we haven't done that before but i think it would be reasonable for us to asks of the businesses but other than that i don't expect us to do anything differently than the governor has laid out."

Right now -- the safer at home order is from 8 a.m.

April 27th to 8 a.m.

May 11th in tupelo, kt wtva 9 news... local businesses owners are ready to get back to