Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Speech Pathologists Face New Challenges Trying To Treat Coronavirus Patients Who Were On Ventilators

Speech Pathologists Face New Challenges Trying To Treat Coronavirus Patients Who Were On Ventilators

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Speech Pathologists Face New Challenges Trying To Treat Coronavirus Patients Who Were On Ventilators

Speech Pathologists Face New Challenges Trying To Treat Coronavirus Patients Who Were On Ventilators

Ventilators have been a key resource in the coronavirus pandemic, but they also strain patients' vocal chords, and now their doctors are also under strain; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.