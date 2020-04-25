Hayfield mom overcomes Covid-19 and donates plasma for others

Katie boyd is nothing short of amazing.

She woke up with the symptoms of coronavirus on march 23rd.

A week later, though, she was nearly back to feeling fine.

George has a look at what she did next to help others battling covi?

19.

Well, katie is an an administrative assistant for mayo clini?

So she found out about mayo clinic's convalescent plasma project.

That project is using the plasma of people who have overcome coronavirus to treat patients who are gravely ill.

Our favorite, young, hayfield mom is now a part of this potentially lifesaving project.

I was just so tired.

When katie boyd battled covi?19 last month, it was a grind.

Shortness of breath.

Tightness in the chest.

Still, a week after she exhibited those symptoms, she pretty much kicked it.

Turns out her mini australian shepard, charlie, isn't her only protector.

Katie has an uber immune system.

So, when friends tagged this young, outdoorsy mom in a facebook post about mayo clinic's convalescent plasma project, she was all in.

I instantly went on there.

And then i filled out the form.

And i think it was like a day later?

I think it was like a day later i ended up getting a call from the clinic.

They ran off a bunch of questions.

You know?

They asked me a bunch of questions.

They asked me if i've donated blood before and i said yep, i donate blood and i said i've never donated plasma.

So last friday is when i got the call and last friday is when i went in and donated my plasma for the first time.

The nurse who took katie's plasma donation explained that if her plasma was as antibody rich as they hoped... well... she could be a life saver.

She said if i did have the antibodies in my um, pauses.

My uh.

George: plasma?

Plasma.

She said it could save two lives.

Just know that my donation can help save two other people that have the virus you know that has it worse than me, or is, it just means a lot.

Perhaps its how all of us who donate katie just made that initial donation a week ago... so she doesn't know yet what the impact of her plasma is.

Obviously she is hopeful that her donated plasma passes on her super immunity.

And unlike donations of whole bloo?

Which can only be made once every two month?

Plasma donations can be made far more frequently.

The human body quickly replenishes lost plasma so plasma donations can be