Governor Reeves announces new Executive Order

WE'VE BEEN UNDER SHELTER INPLACEORDERS FOR THREE WEEKS... ONMONDAY, WE MOVE TO THEGOVERNOR'S NEW ORDERS CALLEDSAFER AT HOME...THIS PLAN HAS SOME THINGS WE'VEGOTTENUSED TO, AND SOME CHANGES THATWILLSTART THE REOPENING OF THESTATE'SECONOMY... GOVERNOR TATE REEVES SAYS MODELSAT THEBEGINNING OF THE COVID 19OUTBREAK PROJECTED AT THIS STAGEOF THEOUTBREAK, NEARLY 9 THOUSANDMISSISSIPPIANS WOULD BE INHOSPITALS...MORE THAN 13 HUNDRED ININTENSIVE CAREOVER A THOUSAND ON VENTILATORS,AND 90PEOPLE DYING FROM THE DISEASE...REEVES POINTED OUT THOSE NUMBERSARE FAR LOWER THAN PROJECTED ATTHISPOINT IN THE OUTBREAK, BECAUSEOF THE SOCIAL DISTANCINGMEASURES PUT IN PLACE...GRFX:COVID-19 ACTUAL IMPACT ON 4/24401 IN HOSPITAL148 ICU74 VENTILATORS8 DEATHSSOTTATE REEVES:13-:26I WANNA THANK YOU FOR YOURDEDICATION TO THIS FIGHT, AND IWANT YOU TO KNOW THAT YOU AREWINNING...YOU ARE FLATTENINGTHE CURVETHE GOVERNOR'S NEW EXECUTIVEORDERCALLED SAFER AT HOME' CONTINUESTO CALL FORPEOPLE TO STAY HOME EXCEPT FORESSENTIALTRAVEL.ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO AREVULNERABLE TOCOVID-19..BUT HE SAYS THE ECONOMY MUSTREOPEN...WITH MEASURED STEPS...SOTTATE REEVES5:23-5:39WE MUST RECOGNIZE THATTHERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A NONESSENTIAL MISSISSIPPIAN.EVERY JOB IS ESSENTIAL TO THEWORKER, AND HIS OR HER FAMILY,WHO DEPEND ON IT'S PAYCHECK FORFOOD, FOR SUPPLIES, AND FORSHELTERTHE GOVERNOR'S NEW ORDER ALLOWSFORRETAIL STORES TO REOPEN, WITHTHE DIRECTION THEY MUST OPERATEWITH HALF THECAPACITY OF SHOPPERS THE STORECAN HOLD...SOTTATE REEVES7:54BUISNESSES THAT CAN NOT AVOIDSUSTAINED PERSON TO PERSONCONTACT...SALONSGYMS, CLUBS, SPAS, TATOOPARLORS, AND BARBERSHOPSWILL REMAIN CLOSED TO THE PUBLICTHE GOVERNOR SAYS RESTAURANTSCANCONTINUE WITH DRIVE- THRU,CURBSIDE PICKUPAND DELIVERY SERVICES.MISSISSIPPI HOUSE DEMOCRATICLEADERROBERT JOHNSON IS TAKING ISSUEWITH THEMOVE, SAYING IT COULD POTENTALLYPUTSEVERAL GROUPS OF PEOPLE INHARMS WAY...SOTROBERT JOHNSON:42-:54WOMEN, MINORITIES...PEOPL E WHOARE WORKINGEVERYDAY...THESE FRONT LINEWORKERS WHO WORKIN' AT IN MOSTCASES MINIMUM WAGEJOBS.

WHO PROBABLY DON'T HAVEANY HEALTH COVERAGE, AND NOPROTECTIONAND TO DATE, THE NUMBERS SHOWTWOTHIRDS OF THE PEOPLE WHO'VE DIEDFROMCORONAVIRUS IN THE STATE AREAFRICANAMERICANS...JOHNSON SAYS HE'S ALSO CONCERENDABOUTREOPENING, WITH THE AMMOUNT OFTESTINGTHAT'S BEEN DONE...SOTROBERT JOHNSON1:43-1:57WE'RE ABOUT 18 TO 18 PEOPLE PERTHOUSAND...LOUISI ANA IS AT 30PERTHOUSAND.

AND I WOULD SUGGESTTHAT IN SOME OF THESE RURALAREAS WHERE YOU DON'T HAVE AREALSERIOUS HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE,THEY'RE NOT EVEN GETTING IT ATTHATRATEGOVERNOR REEVES EVENACKNOWLEDGINGTHAT WE AREN'T THERE YET FOR AFULL OPENINGOF THE ECONOMY...HE SAYS DO WHAT IS BEST FOR YOUAND YOURFAMILY...SOTTATE REEVES3:10-3:17WE CANNOT LET OUR GUARDDOWN...WE CANNOT PRETEND THIS ISOVER.

IT IS NOT.

REPRESENTATIVE JOHNSON SAYS THEGOVERNOR'S NEW ORDER ENCOURAGESTHOSE PEOPLE WHO CAN HEAD BACKTO WORK TOWEAR PPE'S BUT HE THINKS ITSHOULDMANDATE THE BUSINESSES THEY WORKFOR, OR THE STATE SHOULD PROVIDETHATGEAR...THE SAFER AT HOME EXECUTIVEORDER HASBEEN SIGNED BY GOVERNOR REEVES,ANDGOES INTO EFFECT MONDAY APRIL27TH, AT8AM, FOR TWO WEEKS... THE MISSISSIPPI STATE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH REPORTING 281 NE