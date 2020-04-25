Global  

Senior Salute: Carlie Scupin

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:27s
Senior Salute: Carlie Scupin
Carlie Scupin will play for Arizona next season
Senior Salute: Carlie Scupin

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS - DENYINGSENIORS THIER FINAL SEASON.THAT'S WHERE KGUN NINE COMESIN WITH OUR SENIOR SALUTE.SPORTS DIRECTOR JASON BARR HASTHE STORY OF TUCSON HIGHSOFTBALL PLAYER STAYING CLOSETO HOME.JASON BARR KGUN NINE LOWERTHIRD: SENIOR SALUTE: CARLIESCUPIN TUCSON BADGER IS HEADEDTO PLAY AT UARIZONA :00 TO :55HEADING INTO THIS SEASON,TUCSON FIRST BASEMAN CARLIESCUPIN WAS THE REIGNINGARIZONA GATORADE PLAYER OF THEYEAR IT WAS SOMETHING KIND OFUNEXPECTED BECAUSE OF HOW MUCHTALENT IS IN THE STATE.

CARLIEWAS SET TO HAVE ONE OF THEGREATEST SEASONS IN SOUTHERNARIZONA SOFTBALL HISTORY,UNTIL THE CORONAVIRUS CHANGEDEVERYTHING.

OUR FINAL GOAL ISOBVIOUSLY TO MAKE IT TO STATEAND WIN STATE, BUT WE CAN'T DOIT ANY MORE AND WE'RE ALLDISAPPOINTED ABOUT IT BUT NOWWE HAVE TO LOOK AHEAD ANDPREPARE FOR WHATEVER IS NEXT.NEXT FOR CARLIE IS TAKING HERTALENTS TO HILLENBRANDSTADIUM.

ARIZONA IS DEFINITELYMY DREAM SCHOOL.

I'VE WANTEDTO GO THERE SINCE I WAS ALITTLE KID.

AND THANKS TO THENCAA GRANTING COLLEGE SENIORSANOTHER SEASON OF SPRINGELIGIBILITY, CARLIE WILL BEPLAYING ALONGSIDE WILDCATS SHENEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD BE.WATCHING THEM FOR SO MANYYEARS, AND THEN BEING ON THESAME TEAM AND LEARNING FROMTHEM IS AWESOME.

IF YOU KNOW OF SOMEONE WORTHY OF A SENIOR SALUTE, JUST REPLY TO THE POST THAT IS PINNED TO THE TOP OF MY FACEBOOK PAGE, JASON BARR KGUN.




