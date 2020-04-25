Sleep Train Sticker Shock Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:50s - Published 23 minutes ago Sleep Train Sticker Shock The move to transform the Sacramento Kings' former home, the Sleep Train Arena, into a surge hospital for coronavirus patients through the end of June will cost taxpayers $500,000 a month, according to documents obtained from the state. 0

