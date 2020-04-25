Global  

Trump Says He Was Being Sarcastic When He Floated Idea Of Disinfectant As Coronavirus Treatment

During a signing ceremony for the second block of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program Friday, President Trump claimed he was being sarcastic when he floated the possibility of injecting COVID-19 patients with disinfectant.

