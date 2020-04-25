Medical Experts Warn Not To Ingest, Inject Disinfectants Following Comments From President Trump

Global  

On Friday, President Donald Trump followed up on the stunning comments he made, including a suggestion that's had people across the country calling Poison Control Centers to ask for guidance; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

