Medical Experts Warn Not To Ingest, Inject Disinfectants Following Comments From President Trump Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:02s - Published now Medical Experts Warn Not To Ingest, Inject Disinfectants Following Comments From President Trump On Friday, President Donald Trump followed up on the stunning comments he made, including a suggestion that's had people across the country calling Poison Control Centers to ask for guidance; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports. 0

