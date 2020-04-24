Experts Are Calling Trump's Coronavirus Disinfectant Treatment Suggestion Irresponsible And Dangerous
|
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Experts Are Calling Trump's Coronavirus Disinfectant Treatment Suggestion Irresponsible And Dangerous
President Trump said on Thursday that scientists should look into using disinfectants as a coronavirus treatment.
Experts immediately criticized this statement and warned of the dangers of taking any form of disinfectant internally.
Doctors warn that you should not take a disinfectant internally by inhalation, ingestion or injection.
Experts across the country slammed President Trump, calling the suggestions irresponsible and dangerous.