Experts Are Calling Trump's Coronavirus Disinfectant Treatment Suggestion Irresponsible And Dangerous

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
President Trump said on Thursday that scientists should look into using disinfectants as a coronavirus treatment.

Experts immediately criticized this statement and warned of the dangers of taking any form of disinfectant internally.

Doctors warn that you should not take a disinfectant internally by inhalation, ingestion or injection.

Experts across the country slammed President Trump, calling the suggestions irresponsible and dangerous.

