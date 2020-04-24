Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment

Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment

Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment

US President Donald Trump holds a press briefing on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including the suggestion that a disinfectant injection could be developed as a treatment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomSinden

Tom Sinden RT @haveigotnews: After Donald Trump suggests ‘injecting disinfectant’ to treat coronavirus, millions of furloughed workers wonder why they… 4 seconds ago

Shamrita_Singh

Shamrita Singh 👊🏾🇿🇦❤🇿🇦 RT @Arfness: Cyril Ramaphosa comically struggles with face mask for 5 seconds. South Africa freaks out. Donald Trump suggests injecting or… 9 seconds ago

CTighfield

camellia tighfield RT @BlinkeredBrits: No he didn’t, he quoted the research. And you wonder why journalism is regarded trash now days. ⁦@MailOnline#coronav… 1 minute ago

levent_k_elpen

leventkurtuluselpen RT @PressTV: #Trump suggests injecting disinfectant to treat #coronavirus https://t.co/BZYhCnkeh6 1 minute ago

iKiDQuaDRi

Gaffar Quadri RT @TheNationalUAE: US President Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant to treat coronavirus patients https://t.co/0WGOWjBENt 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.