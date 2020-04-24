Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Latest: Despite President Trump's Suggestion, Experts Warn Against Using Disinfectant As COVID-19 Treatment

Coronavirus Latest: Despite President Trump's Suggestion, Experts Warn Against Using Disinfectant As COVID-19 Treatment

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Coronavirus Latest: Despite President Trump's Suggestion, Experts Warn Against Using Disinfectant As COVID-19 Treatment
Stephanie Stahl reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

h4oly

Sharon Wilson RT @BioHygieneUK: Despite the latest suggestion from The President of the United States we cannot stress this enough - Do not inject our (… 4 hours ago

BioHygieneUK

BioHygiene Despite the latest suggestion from The President of the United States we cannot stress this enough - Do not inject… https://t.co/Qat7T3dKbf 9 hours ago

AlvearSusana

Susana Alvear Durán RT @WebMD: The first set of national guidelines for treating COVID-19 patients in the U.S. recommends against using the anti-malarial drug… 2 days ago

bobdabuilder142

bob (not really) @niro60487270 The first set of national guidelines for treating COVID-19 patients in the U.S. recommends against us… https://t.co/nI0A4Wr1pd 3 days ago

WebMD

WebMD The first set of national guidelines for treating COVID-19 patients in the U.S. recommends against using the anti-m… https://t.co/ab2xW09698 3 days ago

vmmfan

Virgil Mayhew RT @DCist: The governors of Virginia and Maryland agree: there still aren't enough coronavirus tests, despite the president's claims. https… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.