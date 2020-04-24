Covid-19 Treatment: Fact Versus Fiction

Volunteer in by now?

Raising moment that happened yesterday at the daily white house coronavirus task force briefing.

President trump suggested scientists should explore using ?v light and disinfectant to treat the virus in humans.

We do want to point out that today?the president is saying he was being sarcastic when he suggested injecting people with disinfectant.

But could a disinfectant spray like this be used to treat coronavirus?

Like the president suggested?

Let's listen to exactly what he said.xxx then i see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute.

Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning because you see it gets on the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.

So it will be interesting to check that."

The food and drug administration' s commissioner says you should absolutely not drink or inject disinfectant to try to kill the virus.

And the company that makes lysol has an urgent message to its customers: do not to consume our cleaning products.

"under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route."

And this isn't the first unusual and unsafe suggestion that's been made about treating the virus.

Mayo clinic covi?19 expert doctor gregory poland addresses the myth that spraying alcohol or chlorine on your body can kill covi?

19.xxx don't do that.

You don't want to use those solutions on your body.

They are to be used on hard surfaces.

For your body, use simple soap and water.

I do want to reiterate that doctor poland was*not repsonding directly to the recent comments from the president.

But we did reach out to mayo for a direct response?

But we have not yet heard back.

Raquel the president also suggested using ?v light to treat the virus.

But doctors warn hig?

Intensity ?v lamps and sun exposure will not protect you from covi?19.

And they also want to remind you that exposure to ?

V rays comes with other dangers.

It can cause sunburn