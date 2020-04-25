Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump claim of disinfectant was 'sarcastic'

Trump claim of disinfectant was 'sarcastic'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Trump claim of disinfectant was 'sarcastic'

Trump claim of disinfectant was 'sarcastic'

President Trump walks back his idea of ingesting disinfectant but never answered questions in a latest daily press briefing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rdgfahey

rfahey RT @kylegriffin1: Fox's Bret Baier after Trump's false claim that he was being sarcastic with his light / disinfectant comments: "It didn't… 2 minutes ago

DJTClownPOTUS

TrumpIsBrainDead #IMBLEACHHIM #DisinfectThePresidency A timeline of Trump's musings on the false idea of injecting 'light' and 'dis… https://t.co/guxNuMRcfG 26 minutes ago

Dakota33172056

Dakota A timeline of Trump's musings on the false idea of injecting 'light' and 'disinfectant' to treat coronavirus — from… https://t.co/pIbVXzepHs 32 minutes ago

Mariemad444

Madeleine Thomas RT @10NewsCoronel: In the interest of fairness, here is President Trump’s own words regarding his claim that he was being sarcastic to repo… 37 minutes ago

cat_expat

ExpatCat The interesting thing about Trump's claim to having been sarcastic when he said let's try injecting ourselves with… https://t.co/RMy6JGeHhs 46 minutes ago

kat223

elizabeth A timeline of Trump's musings on the false idea of injecting 'light' and 'disinfectant' to treat coronavirus — from… https://t.co/ugVZ8t0Ugo 47 minutes ago

BlazeWoods1

Blaze Woods RT @TheLeadCNN: “Simply put, it’s a bald face lie,” says @JakeTapper on President Trump’s false claim he did not suggest looking into inter… 49 minutes ago

dfraudales

David Raudales A timeline of Trump's musings on the false idea of injecting 'light' and 'disinfectant' to treat coronavirus — from… https://t.co/i5OuSAvJHg 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.