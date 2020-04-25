Large waterspout forms off the coast of Thailand as tropical storms sweep country

Footage shows a large waterspout stretching from the sea into the clouds in Rayong, eastern Thailand, today (April 25).

The incredible natural phenomenon formed off the coast and was witnessed by workers from a nearby gas power plant.

It came as tropical storms swept through the country lashing the capital Bangkok with heavy rain that led to flash floods and hails stones battered northern regions.

Onlooker Mae Bhubet said: ''It was scary.

I was standing in the power plant when I saw the waterspout.

I guess it was in the middle of the sea.'' Thailand's humid Mediterranean climate combined with fierce thunderstorms can often give rise to waterspouts in coastal areas.