Baldwinsville man gunned down in Mexico

32-year-old pat landers of baldwinsville and his girlfriend karla baca...from mexico...were fired upon about 30 times while driving in their jeep.

The vehcile had new york license plates.

Police are investigating a motive for the attack and no suspects have yet been arrested.

Friends of the couple said landers was quarantining in mexico with baca...and the two had been dating for three or four months.

The border city of see-u-dod juarez was infamous for its massacres at the height of mexico's war of drug cartels.

