Akeem Davis-Gaither NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Bengals Rookie Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:39s - Published now Akeem Davis-Gaither NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Bengals Rookie 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bruce wayne RT @JayMorrisonATH: There it is: Akeem Davis-Gaither. The last time the #Bengals took two linebackers in the same draft was 2004, when Ca… 24 seconds ago Steve Pelischek Players it'd be cool if the Packers draft on Day 3: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB App St. James Proche, WR SMU Quintez Ce… https://t.co/aE141wxHS7 28 seconds ago Vikings Corner Day 3 is underway! Akeem Davis-Gaither was selected by the Bengals. Follow along with this big board:… https://t.co/CoLApEdd3n 34 seconds ago Times-Review Sports RT @Marcus_Mosher: Give me the five players you hope the #Cowboys draft tomorrow. Here are my five: 1. LB Akeem Davis-Gaither 2. CB Reggie… 34 seconds ago Matt Hendricks RT @wfnz: Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is headed to the Bengals with the first pick of the fourth round in the #NFLDraf… 42 seconds ago #NYFAN820 RT @PFF: With the 107th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select... Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian Sta… 42 seconds ago MattMacCoyNFL With the 107th pick and first pick on Day 3, the Cincinnati Bengals select OLB Akeem Davis-Gaither from Appalachian… https://t.co/gBhneeef2H 49 seconds ago Charlie Campbell My thoughts on the Cincinnati Bengals pick of Akeem Davis-Gaither. Follow my draft thoughts here: https://t.co/SwjtBgVFku 54 seconds ago