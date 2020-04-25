Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Priti Patel: Hospital deaths passing 20,000 'deeply tragic and moving moment'

Priti Patel: Hospital deaths passing 20,000 'deeply tragic and moving moment'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Priti Patel: Hospital deaths passing 20,000 'deeply tragic and moving moment'

Priti Patel: Hospital deaths passing 20,000 'deeply tragic and moving moment'

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the coronavirus death toll in UK hospitals passing 20,000 as a “deeply tragic and moving moment” and warned that “we are not out of the woods yet”.

The grim milestone came as the coronavirus lockdown continued into its fifth weekend and the Government faced calls for greater transparency over the scientific advice given to ministers on the outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brianbr33874896

brian brain The Third RT @JeannaLStars: Priti Patel trying to spin this with spouting on about low crime figures moments after telling us there are now over 20,0… 2 minutes ago

MarkGroves82

Mark Groves RT @RosinaFrance: Priti Patel says 'entire nation is grieving' as UK hospital deaths pass 20,000 BUT A LOT MORE ARE GRIEVING FOR THE LOSS O… 3 minutes ago

brianbr33874896

brian brain The Third RT @Matthew82069336: Priti Patel, "We have made a great deal of progress ". Over 20,000 hospital deaths,reputedly 23,000+ elsewhere. If tra… 3 minutes ago

Hogmeisster

Graeme C 48% #FBPE RT @jneill: Priti "Smirkin'" Patel will have the task of announcing we have exceeded 20,000 hospital deaths at today's press briefing. Wha… 4 minutes ago

lucky97xo

Nisha RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Home Secretary Priti Patel holds the government's daily #coronavirus news conference, as UK hospital deaths pass 2… 4 minutes ago

MerlinofCanada

🍁 Merlin 🍁🐨🦜🦘 #Coronavirus UK: home secretary Priti Patel gives daily briefing as hospital deaths rise to 20,319 https://t.co/HKfY31qVe7 5 minutes ago

TWFKAMES1

T.W.F.K.A.M.E.S. RT @SirGrenville: Is Priti Patel some kind of monster? "We have made good progress" she said as she announced a new wave of deaths taking u… 5 minutes ago

Donnahackett100

Donna Hackett Coronavirus UK: home secretary Priti Patel gives daily briefing as hospital deaths rise to 20,319 and when you add… https://t.co/nE299G9apY 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.