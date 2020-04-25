Britons urged to stay at home on fifth lockdown weeken Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published now Britons urged to stay at home on fifth lockdown weeken The public green spaces as the public have been urged to stay at home during the UK’s fifth weekend under lockdown, as temperatures are expected to remain high.Forecasters have predicted warm conditions for most of the country over the weekend, prompting concerns about the “danger” that people may defy the restrictions on movement which began on March 23.Those concerns come as the Daily Express reported that Priti Patel has not ruled out granting police additional powers to enforce lockdown measures, with the Home Secretary on Saturday expected to condemn those ignoring the ban on travel. 0

