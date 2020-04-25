Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Britons urged to stay at home on fifth lockdown weeken

Britons urged to stay at home on fifth lockdown weeken

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Britons urged to stay at home on fifth lockdown weeken

Britons urged to stay at home on fifth lockdown weeken

The public green spaces as the public have been urged to stay at home during the UK’s fifth weekend under lockdown, as temperatures are expected to remain high.Forecasters have predicted warm conditions for most of the country over the weekend, prompting concerns about the “danger” that people may defy the restrictions on movement which began on March 23.Those concerns come as the Daily Express reported that Priti Patel has not ruled out granting police additional powers to enforce lockdown measures, with the Home Secretary on Saturday expected to condemn those ignoring the ban on travel.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

j_g_seki

Jun Seki RT @PA: Here is today's daily PA briefing, with verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak The top story this morning - Britons have bee… 40 minutes ago

MyVideosToWatch

Films4You Britons urged to stay at home despite warm weather on fifth lockdown weekend https://t.co/H95CmbdLfz via @yahooNewsUK 2 hours ago

CTighfield

camellia tighfield Britons urged to stay at home despite warm weather on fifth lockdown weekend | Express & Star https://t.co/cOBeVPXaNl 3 hours ago

krisforgham

kris forgham RT @ExpressandStar: The public has been urged to stay at home during the UK’s fifth weekend under lockdown, as temperatures are expected to… 6 hours ago

everythingChelm

intrugued News: Britons urged to stay at home despite warm weather on fifth lockdown weekend https://t.co/IF5geYwAsj 9 hours ago

everythingChelm

intrugued News: Britons urged to stay at home despite warm weather on fifth lockdown weekend https://t.co/MpCeJrDvqw 9 hours ago

ShropshireStar

Shropshire Star The public has been urged to stay at home during the UK’s fifth weekend under lockdown, as temperatures are expecte… https://t.co/aVG8y2qWQq 10 hours ago

ExpressandStar

Express & Star The public has been urged to stay at home during the UK’s fifth weekend under lockdown, as temperatures are expecte… https://t.co/jFX5PGCaAG 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.