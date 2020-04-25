Global  

Pompeo Says They May Never Resotre Funding For The World Health Organization

Pompeo Says They May Never Resotre Funding For The World Health Organization

Pompeo Says They May Never Resotre Funding For The World Health Organization

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the World Health Organization needs an overhaul.

According to Reuters, he said Washington may never restore WHO funding after the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats criticized the Trump administration, saying they are trying to “scapegoat” the institution and not take any responsibility.

President Donald Trump suspended U.S. funding after he accused the WHO of being “China-centric.

