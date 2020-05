Top 10 Craziest Moments from The Tyra Banks Show Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 13:38s - Published 1 week ago Top 10 Craziest Moments from The Tyra Banks Show The craziest moments from “The Tyra Banks Show” are sure to make you smize! For this list, we’ll be looking at the wildest, most out-there moments from the supermodel’s talk show, which aired between 2005 and 2010. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 10 Craziest Moments from The Tyra Banks Show The craziest moments from “The Tyra Banks Show” are sure to make you smize! For this list, we’ll be looking at the wildest, most out-there moments from the supermodel’s talk show, which aired between 2005 and 2010. Our countdown includes Tyra makes her audience strip, Tyra pretends to have rabies, Tyra falls out of her chair, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Awkward Wendy Williams Moments



These awkward Wendy Williams moments are exactly why we tuned in. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most unsettlingly cringey specific and recurring moments from “The Wendy Williams Show”.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:11 Published 6 hours ago WatchMojo's New Gameshow! What The List?! | Ep 1



Welcome to the WatchMojo trivia game show What the List?; where you can get every answer right and still lose! We at WatchMojo are taking the random trivia facts we've learned over the years and.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 26:30 Published 1 day ago