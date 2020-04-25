Global  

WHO: Survived COVID-19? There's No Guarantee You Won't Get It Again

It was recently believed that people who recovered from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 would probably not get it again.

But according to Gizmodo, the World Health Organization (WHO) shot a hole in that theory on Friday.

Now, the WHO says there “is currently no evidence” that people who had recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to protect them from a second infection.

