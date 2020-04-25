Coronavirus Update: FDNY, Mayor Bill De Blasio Salute Brooklyn Hospital Workers Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s - Published now Coronavirus Update: FDNY, Mayor Bill De Blasio Salute Brooklyn Hospital Workers Some of New York's bravest joined Mayor Bill de Blasio outside Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn on Friday night to pay tribute to health care workers who are fighting the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this