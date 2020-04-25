Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Temperatures will fall into the mid and lower 30s with a northeast wind around 10 mph under gradually clearing skies.

We are expecting sunny to mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Temperatures will be similar like Saturday, highs in the mid 50s, but cooler by the lake due to ta east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures get into the mid 50s Monday with a chance of showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder in the late afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms are once again expected Tuesday with highs getting close to 60.

Additional showers are in the forecast Wednesday with cooler highs in the mid 50s.

We dry out Thursday onward as we head into the weekend with a gradual warm-up into the 60s.