Produce give away in Nogales donates food otherwise headed for landfills

GIVEN TO FAMILIES IN TWOCOMMUNITIES TODAY.

NINE ONYOUR SIDE'S ROGELIO MARES WASNEAR THE BORDER WHERE 'RESCUEPRODUCE' WAS HANDED OUT.

ANDAS HE REPORTS -- THAT PRODUCEMIGHT HAVE WOUND UP SOMEWHEREVERY DIFFERENT.THESE FRUITS AND VEGETABLESCAME FROM THE SOIL MADE THEIRWAY INTO PRODUCE HOUSES AROUNDTHE STATE -- AND NOW -- TO THEBENEFIT OF THESE FAMILIES...SOT FRUIT SALAD...SHARE WITHOUR FAMILY, WITH OUR GRANDMAAND THEM.

03SEC THIS PRODUCEWILL END UP ON THEIR MENUS ATHOME.

SOT WE HAVE TWO ROWSGOING OF 10 CARS EACH ROW.03SEC THIS GIVE AWAY -- AT THEOASIS CINEMA IN NOGALES -- WASONE OF TWO ORGANIZED ONSATURDAY -- THE OTHER WAS ATRIO RICO HIGH SCHOOL.

SOT IT'SABOUT 60 PEOPLE HERE, BESIDESTHE POLICE, WHO ARE DOINGTRAFFIC CONTROL AS WELL.

04SECTHE ROOTS OF THIS GIVE AWAYSTARTED LAST WEEK -- DAVIDALVAREZ HELPED ORGANIZE BOTHAND HE SAYS THIS ONE ISFLOWING A LITTLE SMOOTHER THANBEFORE.

SOT WE HAD EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT OUT OF SANTA CRUZCOUNTY WHO PUT TOGETHER ANACTION PLAN AND HAS MADETHINGS FLOW A LOT BETTER.08SEC STANDUP EACH BOX IS FULLOF PRODUCE THAT WILL HOPEFULLYMAKES IT'S WAY TO SOMEONE'SHOME AND INTO A MEAL, WHERE ITCOULD'VE WOUND UP, ALVAREZTELLS US, IS EXACTLY WHY THISGIVE AWAY WAS STARTED.

09SECSOT IT'S PRODUCE THAT IF WEDON'T USE IT HERE WOULDOTHERWISE HAVE ENDED UP IN THELANDFILL.

04SEC ALVAREZ TELLSKGUN9 THIS PRODUCE WAS DONATEDTO THE COMMUNITY FOOD BANK OFSOUTHERN ARIZONA BY PRODUCEHOUSES FROM ACROSS SOUTHERNARIZONA.

SOT PRODUCE PEOPLETHAT DECIDED THAT THERE'SBETTER THINGS TO DO WITH THEPRODUCE THAN DISPOSE OF IT.06SEC ALVAREZ SAYS WHATDOESN'T END UP ON A DINNERTABLE IN NOGALES OR RIO RICOOR ANY OTHER TOWN AROUND HEREWILL GO BACK TO THE FOOD BANK.IN NOGALES -- ROGELIO MARES --KGUN 9 ON YOUR SIDE.