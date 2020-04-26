Global  

Watch: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi & MHA order on shops

Watch: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi & MHA order on shops

Watch: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi & MHA order on shops

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press briefing through video on city’s situation in the eighth week of the coronavirus lockdown.

Kejriwal said that there were fewer cases and fewer deaths.

He said his govt will implement the Centre’s guidelines on the opening of shops.

However, he pointed out that no shop will be allowed to open in containment zones.

Watch the full video for more.

