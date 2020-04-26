North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death rumours doing rounds on social media, is he really dead? Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:34s - Published 1 hour ago North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death rumours doing rounds on social media, is he really dead? As rumours around North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's poor health catches fire, the country remains unusually silent, thereby fuelling speculations that something is wrong in the tightly-controlled country. A Japanese newspaper reported Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, who's seen as his successor for a long time, was ready to assume power in the country #CoronavirusOutbreak, #COVID19 , #KimJongUn, #IsKimJongUnDead 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this HenloJisungPwark↺ RT @business: Of all the family members who could eventually take the reins from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his sister seems like the… 2 seconds ago 🇨🇦Wouty🌈 RT @TheTorontoSun: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dead, according to reports. https://t.co/KXDdiyRIRy https://t.co/GMWEO7tJ9J 33 seconds ago polly dymock RT @Jerusalem_Post: #NorthKorea has never announced who would follow leader #KimJongUn in the event he is incapacitated. There are a number… 36 seconds ago FydX🌼 RT @raventhewise: Following the rumors of the North Korean Leader's death. One of the strongest candidates for supreme leadership in North… 41 seconds ago Aleya Maryam RT @MinaHazelina: Some reports circulating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is dead following a botched heart surgery. Some reports he… 1 minute ago Hanif Rahadian RT @IISS_org: Whether the rumours about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are true or not, it should serve as a reminder to con… 3 minutes ago cangtip RT @AP: Recent satellite photos show a train probably belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un parked at his compound on the country’s… 3 minutes ago Khaya RT @cnni: BREAKING: The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in grave danger after surgery, according to a… 4 minutes ago