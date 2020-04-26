Global  

Dominic Raab: On PPE we're not in the place that we would want to be

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Dominic Raab: On PPE we're not in the place that we would want to be

Dominic Raab: On PPE we're not in the place that we would want to be

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab answers questions on The Andrew Marr Show.

Mr Raab has said: "On PPE, we're not in the place that we would want to be."

