Milwaukee eyes boost in absentee voting

ADRIENNE: MILWAUKEE’S COMMONCOUNCIL HAS VOTED TO SEND ALLREGISTERED VOTERS IN THE CITAPPLICATIONS FOR AN ABENTEEBALLOT IN THE MAIL FOR THE FALLELECTION.THE APPLICATION WILL GO TO300,000 VOTERS AND BEACCOMPANIED BY A POSTAGE PAIDRETURN ENVELOPDNC CHAIR TOM PEREZ AND FORMERGOVERNOR SCOTT WALKER TALK ABOUTTHE POTENTIAL IMPACT WITH OURMATT SMITHMATT: THERE’S A LOT WE STILLNEED TO LEARN ABOUT THUNPRECEDENTED APRIL ELECTION,FROM THE LONG LINES IN MILWAUKEETO THE TUBS OF ABSENTEE BALLOTSTHAT WEREN’T DELIVERED IN THEFOX VALLEYMAIL-IN VOTING PLAYED A BIG PARTIN THE RESULTS.FMR. GOV.

WALKER: MANY OF THERESIDENTS IN MILWAUKEE SHOWED UPON APRIL 7 AND SAID THEY HADASKED FOR AN ABSENTEE BALLOT.I THINK IT’S AN ABSOLUTEOUTRAGE.MATT: CITY OFFICIALS HAVE ASKEDTHE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE TOINVESTIGATE.AND THE STATE’S ELECTIONCOMMISSION IS DOING THE SAME.CHAIRMAN PEREZ: NOBODY, MATT,SHOULD HAVE TO MAKE THE CHOICEBETWEEN THEIR OWN SAFETY ANDTHEIR RIGHT TO VOTE.MATT: IN THE STATE SUPREME COURTRACE, A "NEW YORK TIMES"ANALYSIS FROM 27 MUNICIPALITIETHAT SEGREGATE BALLOTS, FOUNDJILL KAROFSKY PERFORMED BETTERAMONG MAIL-IN VOTERS THAJUSTICE DANIEL KELLY, HELPINGFUEL HER VICTORY.WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO THE TRUMPCAMPAIGN BETWEEN NOW ANDNOVEMBER FOR WISCONSIN?FMR. GOV.

WALKER: WELL, THE KEYIS IT’S ALL GOING TO BE ABOUTTURNOUT.WHAT WE SAW IN THE SPRING WAABOUT HALF THE SIZE OF THELIKELY UNIVERSE OF VOTERS INNOVEMBER 2020.I BELIEVE MORE PEOPLE WILL BEMUCH MORE MOTIVATED,PARTICULARLY FOR THE PRESIDENTWHEN THEY KNOW WHAT’S AT STAKE.MATT: WHAT IS THE NATIONAL PARTYLOOKING TO DO, ESPECIALLY IN KEYSTATES LIKE WISCONSIN?CHAIRMAN PEREZ: IF A VOTER WANTSTO VOTE EARLY, THAT’S A REALGOOD WAY TO ADDRESS THE NEED FORSOCIAL DISTANCING.YOU DON’T HAVE EVERYONE SHOW UPIN ON ONE DAY AND CREATE BIGLINES, AND SO WE SHOULD EXPANDA THE EARLY VOT-- EXPAND THE EARLY VOTE.AND FOR THOSE WHO ELECTION DAYVOTING IS A RITE OF PASSAGE, WE%SHOULD CERTAINLY ALLOW THAT ASWELL, PUBLIC HEALTH PERMITTING.MATT: SO BEYOND INVESTIGATINGTHE ISSUES WITH ABSENTEEBALLOTS, THE STATE ELECTIONCOMMISSON IS ALSO WORKING TOCREATE A NEW SYSTEM TO BETTETRACK THOSE ABSENTEE BALLOTS.ADRIENNE?ADRIENNE WE WILL FOLLOW UP,MATT.THANK YOU.NEXT, COVID-19 HITS THE BLACKCOMMUNITY HARD.I’LL ASK THE WHITE HOUSE ABOUTIT