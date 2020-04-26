Trump Has No Plans Right Now To Fire HHS Head Azar

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Reuters reports Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is secure in his job.

President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected reports that he was planning to fire Azar, saying he was doing an “excellent job.” On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported that the Trump administration was considering replacing Azar The HHS secretary oversees both the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Both were unable to come up with viable tests for 5-1/2 weeks, even as other countries and the WHO had already prepared their own.

Azar tapped a trusted aide with minimal public health experience to lead the agency’s day-to-day response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The aide had run a labradoodle dog-breeding business before joining the department.

