Columbia boy celebrates 13th birthday with drive-by celebration

THIS DAY OF SOCIAL DISTANCING,CELEBRATIONS ARE TAKING ON AWHOLE NEW TWIST.

MARCIN DAVIESTURNED 13 TODAY AND HE'S BEENPLANNING HIS BIRTHDAY PARTYSINCE DECEMúBER!UNFORTUNATELY, THE CORONAVIRUSPUT THOSE PLANS ON HOLD BUTHIS FRIENDS AND FAMILY DROVEBY TO SAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"Marcin is loveable.

Loves hisbirthday...And he loves tohelp.

He is the warmest personyou can find.

And he caresabout everyone." MARCIN'SFAMILY SAYS HE IS A STRAIGHT"A" STUDENT AND HE EVEN TOOKIT UPON HIMSELF TO TUTOR HISYOUNGER COUSINS SO THEY WOULDSTAY OCCUPIED DURING THESTA━A━HOME ORDER.