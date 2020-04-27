Dog skateboards with his owner all over Southern California Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published 5 hours ago Dog skateboards with his owner all over Southern California Meet Bamboo, the skateboarding dog as he carves up Southern California and shows off his moves. Rescue labrador Bamboo has his own skateboard and joins his owner on regular outings. Bamboo's owner Mike Bolaris, 51, said: "I taught him to skate. I used to skate in the mornings and he'd run alongside me. "One morning somebody talked about skating dogs and I showed him how to roll down a little hill as a puppy. Every morning, someone would ask me to push him down the little hill." But after spending his childhood and adolescence riding, Bamboo started to figure out the dos and don'ts of skateboarding on his own. Software engineer Bolaris, of San Diego, USA, added: "He just sort of figured it out."I'd give him a treat or tell him 'good job' and he got it. I always encourage him when he does cool stuff. "Now he's good at it and I got him his own board. He'll just follow me to the beach now."We go for a run two to three times-a-week and the rest of the days we go for a skate. "Eventually, we started to play a game at the local beach parking lot where Bamboo would try and catch me on his board while I would try to outmaneuver him on my skateboard. "After a few weeks of playing this game, Bamboo could skate faster and turn better than I could."Despite his rather extreme hobby, Bamboo doesn't take many unnecessary risks on the board, and according to Bolaris, won't be riding the half-pipe any time soon. "I look out for him and make sure he doesn't do anything stupid," he said. "He actually has a very cautious personality and he quickly hops off the board if he feels unsafe. "He'll go down some steeper hills, but skate parks are a little tight for him to turn around and stuff. I'm always worried he's going to get hurt. Bolaris says he has always been fascinated with dog training techniques. "When I was ten, I went to Universal Studios and bought a book on how to train your dog. I wasn't very good at first. "But when I was in college I had a dog, and I trained him. It was always a great party trick to have a dog get beer out of the fridge. "I adopted Bamboo from a rescue organization called Labradors and Friends, eight years ago. There was a litter born in San Bernardino to a stray and animal control picked them up. He was a rescue. "He's a great frisbee player and he loves to play soccer. He'll roll the ball in the goal and pass the ball to me. My kids are big soccer players and so is my dog. "He also knows how to bring me a beer." Though Bolaris is the one who taught Bamboo to skate, his sons Sage, 17 and Kai, 13, can be seen skating and playing soccer with Bamboo on his Instagram page; @bambooskates. 0

