Chinese pupils wear one-metre-wide hats to keep safe distance with others

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Pupils in eastern China wore one-metre-wide hats to help keep a safe distance with others during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, shot in the city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province on April 26, students were seen wearing the self-made one-metre-wide hats on their heads and face masks in a class.

According to school's headmaster named Hong, teachers asked the students to make the hats with their parents and wear them to keep one-metre away from others after the school reopens.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

