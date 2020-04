PPP to start accepting new applications Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:12s - Published now PPP to start accepting new applications Today people in Nevada can start to get the help they need. Later this morning the Small Business Administration will start accepting applications for its Paycheck Protection Program. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PPP to start accepting new applications NEED.LATER THIS MORNING - THE SMALLBUSINESS ADMINISTRATION WILLSTART ACCEPTING APPLICATIONSFOR ITS PAYCHECK PROTECTIONPROGRAM.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER MARISSAKYNASTON EXPLAINS HOW IT WORKS.KALYNA- THIS PANDEMIC HASBEEN ESPECIALLY HARD FOR SMALLBUSINESSES- LIKE THISGAMING LOUNGE HERE BEHIND ME-MANY HAVE HAD TO GET CREATIVEWITH THEIR BUSINESS MODELS.THIS LOAN CAN HELP SOME OFTHOSE SMALL BUSINESSES KEEPTHEIR WORKERS EMPLOYED DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.PPP WAS DESIGNED FOR BUSINESSESWITH FEWER THAN 500 EMPLOYEES-BUT NEVADA WAS IN THE BOTTOMTEN OF STATES GETTING AID FROMTHE FIRST ROUND OF THE PAYCHECKPROTECTION PROGRAM.STARTING TODAY-THEYRE TAKINGANOTHER ROUND OF APPLICATIONS.DTE: 24: ADD SOTS TITUS SMALLBUSINESSES LCCLV :10 THERE'SALSO LOANS FROM THE SBA THATCOVER PAYROLL THAT YOU DON'THAVE TO PAY BACK IF YOU USE ITFOR MORTGAGE OR RENT ORUTILITIES YOU DON'T HAVE TO PAYIT BACK :24MARISSA ADLIBTHIS MORNING-- THE NUMBERSOF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN





