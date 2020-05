Local artist gets creative during pandemic, starts live music delivery service

THAT’S ON FOX FOUR NOW DOT COM.I’M NOELANI MATHEWS, FOX FOUR INYOUR CORNER.":00 TO :25LAUREN PETRELLI//[email protected]:33 TO :42BOB TABARRINI// SIDESHOW BOB1:21 TO 1:28ROGER YOUNG// SOAPY TUNASCRIPT:(LOOK LIVE INTRO)EVERY DAY ON FOX 4 WE TELL YOUABOUT BUSINESSES WHO AREADAPTING TO THE CURRENTSITUATION IN ORDER TO STAYAFLOAT DURING THE PANDEMIC.IT’S ALL A PART OF OUR SERIESCALLED WE’RE OPEN.THIS TIME HAS PUT A HALT ONCREATIVITY FOR MUSICIANS KNOWNAROUND THE WORLD TO LOCALLYKNOWN ARTISTS.HOWEVER, ONE LOCAL MUSICIAN INSOUTHWEST FLORIDA HAS FOUND AWAY TO KEEP THE MUSIC ALIVE.(LOOK LIVE PACKAGE)"That one will really makeAlicia smile.."MUSIC AND LAUGHTER ARE WELCOMESOUNDS THESE DAYS.IT’S A SIGN OF A LITTLENORMALCY BUT THIS SHOW WITH BOBTABARRINI HAS A SOCIALDISTANCING TWIST."I said I would rather come tothe end of your driveway andsing through your window than Iwould do a Facebook show and assoon as I said it a littlelightbulb went off."IT WAS THAT CONVERSATION WITH AFRIEND THAT LED TO THIS LIVEMUSIC DELIVERY WITH SIDESHOWBOB.HE COULDN’T BE HAPPIER TO DOSHOWS AGAIN AFTER GOING FROM ANON-STOP SCHEDULE TO BEINGFORCED TO BE AT HOME."It’s so weird not only beingaway from my craft but beingaway from what I love."BOOKING A SHOW IS PRETTY SIMPLETOO.

ALL YOU NEED IS A PLACE FOR HIM TO PARK AND AN EXTENSION CORD TODAY'S GIG IS IN Cape Coral AND GET THIS... A FELLOW MUSICIAN HAPPENS TO LIVE NEXT DOOR. ROGER YOUNG FROM SOAPY TUNA SAYS HE COULDN'T PASS UP THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET OUT AT PLAY TOO. "It's great to be out of the house.

The weather is beautiful. Bob and I are going to play together and we haven't seen each other in quite a long time." THESE TWO PUT ON QUITE THE SHOW EVEN SOME OF THE NEIGHBORS CAME OUT TO ENJOY IT. BOB SAYS IT FEELS GOOD TO BE PLAYING AGAIN BUT THE CROWD'S REACTION IS THE MOST REWARDING PART. "The biggest thing has been looking at and seeing people smile, it has really touched my heart." YOU CAN FIND MORE ABOUT BOOKING INFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITE FOX 4 NOW DOT COM. IF YOU KNOW IF A BUSINESS THAT IS CHANGING THE WAY THEY DO THINGS BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC TELL US ABOUT TH