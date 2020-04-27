Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What you need to know: April 27

What you need to know: April 27

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
What you need to know: April 27

What you need to know: April 27

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on April 27.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What you need to know: April 27

You need to know to start your day.

New this morning... local leaders and elected representatives have sent letter to governor newsom asking him to lift the stay at home order in several northern california counties... the letter - crafted by senator jim nielsen and assemblyman james gallagher - includes support from butte, sutter, tehama, and glenn counties.

### ... butte county public health has announced the launch of a test site - in chico.

It'st one of more than 80 community sites to be added around the state.

That gets underway next monday, may 4th.

Testing will be by appointment only - action news now is working to find out exactly where the test site will be set up... ### in shasta county, the number of positive cases has now reached thirty!

The county tested over 12 hundred people... 4 people have died from the virus..

At this time 16 people are in quarantine, and another 9 are in isolation one person is in the hospital.

Glenn county is looking at five confirmed cases.

79 people have been tested.

4 of those confirmed cases have recovered from the virus,... glenn county is reporting no deaths fromt he virus - and no one is in the hospital.

### in tehama county... 201 people have been tested.

Health reps say there is still just*on* confirmed case.

And that patient... a man in his sixties..

Died back april 14th..

A third of all states are starting to re- open this week.

Top health experts are warning states to be re-open slowly and now say america may need to practice social distancing through the summer.

Here at home... california remains under a 'stay at home" directive... except venturing out for essential items. we can expect the latest information from the governor, during the daily briefing - at noon - visit action news now.com, and look under news links to watch that briefing streamed live.

###




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeLeon_Times

John de Leon Flat beer? Blame coronavirus. Home workout work-arounds. Support grows for voting by mail. Here's what you need to… https://t.co/3tngwqygwD 4 minutes ago

BakerTillyInt

Baker Tilly International COVID-19 WEBINAR | Join @CherryBekaert on April 29, "#Covid19: Crisis Management – Support Package 2.0 – Additional… https://t.co/sBzUCutq34 7 minutes ago

YedaWeizmann

yeda.weizmann RT @Startup_Adam: ⚠️ Criteria for coronavirus bridging loans for startups, scaleups and innovative SMEs have been announced. Application op… 9 minutes ago

CityAttyKlein

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein REMINDER: Your presidential primary absentee ballot must be postmarked by today, April 27. You can also drop off yo… https://t.co/9Sccdq95uy 11 minutes ago

pnguye_

Phuong Nguyen @NYSLabor I filed on April 13th with the new system and still haven’t gotten a call. System is still saying pendin… https://t.co/NwKp2cewwv 12 minutes ago

AdVoKat_Miaw

AdVoKat RT @CLCSimcoeHalCKL: Immigration and Employment during Covid-19: What you Need to Know On April 28 at 3:30pm, join Neighbourhood Legal Ser… 16 minutes ago

markaleblanc

Mark Le Blanc RT @spaikin: COVID-19: What you need to know for April 27 | TVO https://t.co/RBmSPaMIiO #covid19ontario 18 minutes ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia April 27, 2020: The latest news on COVID-19 in B.C. https://t.co/i0RYqwUZ3f 23 minutes ago