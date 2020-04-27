What you need to know: April 27

You need to know to start your day.

New this morning... local leaders and elected representatives have sent letter to governor newsom asking him to lift the stay at home order in several northern california counties... the letter - crafted by senator jim nielsen and assemblyman james gallagher - includes support from butte, sutter, tehama, and glenn counties.

### ... butte county public health has announced the launch of a test site - in chico.

It'st one of more than 80 community sites to be added around the state.

That gets underway next monday, may 4th.

Testing will be by appointment only - action news now is working to find out exactly where the test site will be set up... ### in shasta county, the number of positive cases has now reached thirty!

The county tested over 12 hundred people... 4 people have died from the virus..

At this time 16 people are in quarantine, and another 9 are in isolation one person is in the hospital.

Glenn county is looking at five confirmed cases.

79 people have been tested.

4 of those confirmed cases have recovered from the virus,... glenn county is reporting no deaths fromt he virus - and no one is in the hospital.

### in tehama county... 201 people have been tested.

Health reps say there is still just*on* confirmed case.

And that patient... a man in his sixties..

Died back april 14th..

A third of all states are starting to re- open this week.

Top health experts are warning states to be re-open slowly and now say america may need to practice social distancing through the summer.

Here at home... california remains under a 'stay at home" directive... except venturing out for essential items. we can expect the latest information from the governor, during the daily briefing - at noon - visit action news now.com, and look under news links to watch that briefing streamed live.

