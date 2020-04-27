Obligatory mask wearing comes into force in Germany

Germany has made it compulsory to wear a face mask for most of the country on regional trains and in shops.

All but one of the country's 16 states introduced legislation enforcing it on Monday (April 27), with the one outlier due to follow suit on Wednesday (April 29).

Germany's transport ministry said on Monday that they were pushing for the compulsory wearing of masks to be extended to long-distance trains.

If you're caught not wearing one, punishments range from a verbal warning to a fine of between 15 and 5,000 euros.

The larger fines are aimed at businesses not complying with regulations.

Germany has had less than 6,000 deaths as of Monday - a far lower number than other European countries such as Italy, Spain, France, and the UK.

Its low death rate has been attributed in part to it having imposed a strict lockdown earlier than other countries relative to the first case being detected.