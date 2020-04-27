Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitiser

Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitiser

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitiser

Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitiser

Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitiser The star dressed as a giant bottle of sanitiser as she appeared on 'American Idol' live from home on Sunday night (26.04.20).

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker made everyone smile amidst the current pandemic by dressing up as the bottle of antibacterial hand gel, but she did put her 'American Idol' spin on it by adding the words 'American Idol: Instant Music Sanitizer' on the outfit.

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a video of herself reminding her followers to wash their hands.

She also uploaded a photo and a caption which reads:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rm3386

NEWS American Idol: Katy Perry Dresses Up As Hand Sanitizer To Spread Awareness About Hygiene Amid Coronavirus… https://t.co/Oy9qndk5XI 10 minutes ago

TheStrawbeary

villager Fuck your feelings I saw Katy perry dresses as a giant hand sanitizer bottle and it made my day better 19 minutes ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitiser @katyperry https://t.co/ua1T3UcSGz 19 minutes ago

tatumsc

t-rex™🦖 RT @people: Katy Perry Judges American Idol's First Remote Show Dressed as a Giant Bottle of Hand Sanitizer https://t.co/iYWmnh95vS 39 minutes ago

DanielleHerr

Danielle RT @HodaAndJenna: Katy Perry dresses up as hand sanitizer in what may be her wildest outfit yet https://t.co/d3TSkVzZRW 56 minutes ago

dkpaliwal18

Deepak Paliwal 🇮🇳 RT @Koimoi: American Idol: Katy Perry Dresses Up As Hand Sanitizer To Spread Awareness About Hygiene Amid Coronavirus @katyperry #coronavi… 2 hours ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com American Idol: Katy Perry Dresses Up As Hand Sanitizer To Spread Awareness About Hygiene Amid Coronavirus… https://t.co/hFrPCE1JUu 2 hours ago

HodaAndJenna

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Katy Perry dresses up as hand sanitizer in what may be her wildest outfit yet https://t.co/d3TSkVzZRW 2 hours ago