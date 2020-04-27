Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitiser The star dressed as a giant bottle of sanitiser as she appeared on 'American Idol' live from home on Sunday night (26.04.20).

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker made everyone smile amidst the current pandemic by dressing up as the bottle of antibacterial hand gel, but she did put her 'American Idol' spin on it by adding the words 'American Idol: Instant Music Sanitizer' on the outfit.

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a video of herself reminding her followers to wash their hands.

She also uploaded a photo and a caption which reads: