Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, And More Join 'Stronger Together' Special
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Ryan Reynolds, and more Canadian celebrities came together for "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble", a stay-at-home concert in support of Food Banks Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.
ET Canada has all of the highlights, including a group performance of Bill Withers' "Lean On Me".