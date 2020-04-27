Global  

Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, And More Join 'Stronger Together' Special

Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Ryan Reynolds, and more Canadian celebrities came together for "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble", a stay-at-home concert in support of Food Banks Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

ET Canada has all of the highlights, including a group performance of Bill Withers' "Lean On Me".

