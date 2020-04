Governor Tony Evers gives update on COVID-19 within the state Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:08s - Published now Governor Tony Evers gives update on COVID-19 within the state Governor Tony Evers has relaxed even more restrictions on some non-essential businesses under the state's Safer at Home order. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this jeffreydhorn . @kmbernier1 WMC plan gives control to the same DHS that is run by the control freak Andrea Palm and authoritarian… https://t.co/qLFNP9KpSV 3 days ago GazetteXtra The state's public and private golf courses opened for play Friday under strict guidelines from Governor Tony Evers. https://t.co/VeYPyVv6Oi 3 days ago