State Board of Elections prepares for Tuesday's special election

From what iunderstand there's a lot ofpeople who have not receivedtheir ballots yet.

You know,there's going to be a lot ofhuman error when it comes tomai━ in ballots.

This is thefirst time they're tryingsomething like this in MD.

Soget it, we're kind of like theguinnea pigs for thisexperiment.

YOU CAN STILL GETAN ABSENTEE BALLOT BY EMAILIOR CALLING THE STATE BOARD OFELECTIONS.

WMA━2 NEWS DONHARRISON WITH MORE ON WHEN YOUNEED TO GET THAT BALLOTIN...AND WHERE YOU CAN STILLVOTE IN PERSON.nats: We are, the local boardsof election...... track:That's Nikii Charlson thedeputy administrator for thestate board of elections.

Sheand her staff have been verybusy getting ready forTuesdayBecause of the virus, theprocess had to be altered.Instead of the largegatherings, putting all atrisk at a voting center,ballots will be mailed in.Sot: So we have had fordecades what we call absenteevoting in Maryland, where youcan request to have a ballotbe mailed to you and youreturn it by mail.Track:...and that's exactlywhat's happening now, exceptthe mai━in reply is muchbigger.

Because of the volume,some ballots have been mailedin and the counting has begunat the local election boards.The count is stored securelyuntil 8pm Tuesday when votingends.

Sot: It's the safest wayto vote, it's free no postageis required.

Track: There arethree i━person voting sites,one in each area of the 7thdistrict.

They open at 7am andclose at 8pm.

Sot: So maybethe voter didn't get theballot in the mail or maybethe voter has a disability andthey can't mark that ballotindependently and privately.They can go to a vote centerwhere there will be anaccessible private way forthem to mark their ballots.Track: Social distancingpractices will be in place andequipment will be sanitized.Your mail in ballot must bepostmarked by Tuesday.

Dropboxes will also be availableat three i━person votingcenters.

Those must be droppedoff by 8 p.m.

Tuesday Sot:there will be a big containerYou can't miss it, it says"Drop your ballot here" TracK:At 8pm Tuesday, the previousballots mailed in results willbe released.

The in personballots will be releasedWednesday and they willcontinue to count ballots andrelease numbers until allballots have been counted.Sot: We are doing our duty tosecure the election process,even though it's a slightlydifferent form than what weare used to.

