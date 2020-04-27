Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:50s - Published
The Last Narc Trailer - a true-crime documentary series - Plot synopsis: In the Amazon Original THE LAST NARC, former cartel insiders divulge the bone-chilling details behind the notorious murder and kidnapping of DEA Agent "Kiki" Camarena.

Through never before seen interviews, this four-part docuseries will unravel the story of Camarena, the drug cartel he infiltrated, and the narc who risked everything to discover the truth.

Directed by Tiller Russell release date May 15, 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video)

