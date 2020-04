Food resources for Northeast Wisconsin

ALL WORKINGTOWARD BETTERDAYS.THIS WEEK ON 'THEREBOUND'..

WE'LLSHINE A LIGHT ONWHAT'S AVAILABLE ASWE CONTINUETHROUGH THISPANDEMIC.TONIGHT WE LOOK ATFOOD.NBC26'S MATTJARCHOWHIGHLIGHTS GROUPSIN THE GREEN BAYAREA WORKING HARDTO SERVE THECOMMUNITY.THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC HASCHANGED SOMUCH..FOR SO MANY..AND LOCAL FOODPANTRIES AND MEALPROGRAMS ARE NOEXCEPTION.CRAIG ROBBINS,PAUL'S PANTRY"Everything has changedfor us."HERE IN GREENBAY..THE SALVATIONARMY..PAUL'SPANTRY..AND THENEW COMMUNITYSHELTER HAVE ALLADAPTED THEIR MEALPROGRAMS IN ONEWAY OR ANOTHER..BUT ONE THINGHASN'T CHANGED..MATT O'NEIL,SALVATION ARMY OFGREATER GREEN BAY"We're all trying to do ourpart."THE MISSION TOSERVE.KRIS OLSON, NEWCOMMUNITY SHELTERDEVELOPMENTDIRECTOR"We're doing the very bestthat we can to make sureall of our services remainintact."..AND THEY HAVE..ALL OF THEM..DESPITETHE CHALLENGES OFTHE CORONAVIRUS..ARE FEEDING THECOMMUNITY.KRIS OLSON, NEWCOMMUNITY SHELTERDEVELOPMENTDIRECTOR"We are going to continueto do what we do here andmake sure everybody getsfed.

We've never missed ameal ever."MAYBE THE BIGGESTCHANGE..HAS BEENTHE NEED.THESEORGANIZATIONS AREDOUBLING OR EVENTRIPLING THEAMOUNT OF FAMILIESTHEY NORMALLYSERVE..BUT THERE'S A GREATSIDE TO THISSTORY..THECOMMUNITY'SRESPONSE.CRAIG ROBBINS,PAUL'S PANTRY"The generosity of ourcommunity is justunbelievable.

It's justfantastic, the support."MATT O'NEIL,SALVATION ARMY OFGREATER GREEN BAY"It helps us sustainthroughout these tryingtimes."AND THESEORGANIZATIONSASK..IF YOUCAN..KEEP ON GIVING.MATT O'NEIL,SALVATION ARMY OFGREATER GREEN BAY"It takes a community toserve a community."THE NEED FOR FOODISN'T GOING AWAY..NEITHER ARE THESEORGANIZATIONS...MATT JARCHOW,NBC26.AND IF YOU ORSOMEONE YOU KNOWDOES NEED TO FINDFOOD HELP..

